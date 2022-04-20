With People's Support, Coronavirus Seems To Be Defeated: Adityanath

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that coronavirus seems to be defeated with people's support as the rate of infection is slowing down. Speaking at Ramlila Maidan in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Dussehra, he said: "We are in the fifth phase of unlock after lockdown. All activities have started. With people's support, coronavirus seems to be defeated. Rate of infection is slowing. In last one month, more than 40,000 active cases have recovered in Uttar Pradesh. But we have to follow 6 feet social distancing and use of masks."

"We are celebrating our festivals at a time when the world is going through COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus has affected all facets of life. There has been extensive loss of lives and money. It has impacted the festivals and events too," he said. Adityanath said that this year is important as the construction work of Ram Temple in Ayodhya has started after 492 years.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister took out a 'Vijay Julus' on Vijayadashami, in his capacity as the Mahant of Gorakhnath Math. He also performed pooja at Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of Dussehra. —ANI