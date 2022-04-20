With One Death Every 27 Minutes In UP: Yogi Govt Launches Drive On Traffic Offenders

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has gone for a major drive against the offenders violating traffic rules, particularly against the two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets, using headphones while travelling and four-wheeler drivers not using seat belts. As per the figures of the UP government, one people dies every 27 minutes in road accidents in the state while one big accident takes place every 15 minutes. The drive started on July 28 for next two weeks, after Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath made a statement in the Assembly, asking people's representatives to make people aware about the traffic rules and appeal to them not to violate it. According to the state police here, around 10,000 people have been punished for violating traffic rules during the past two days of the drive in the state with penalty and fine being realised to the tune of over Rs two lakh from the offenders. As per the state home department figures, in 2016, there were a total of 35,612 road accidents in the state in which 19,320 people lost their lives and 25,096 others were injured. It was also mentioned that most of the deaths were due to helmet-less driving by two-wheeler drivers and four-wheeler drivers not wearing seat belts. Of the total accidents, 10,184 occurred due to rash driving. In 2016, around 2,131 accidents occurred only due to usage of mobile phones during driving or 1,300 due to headphones usage while walking. This phenomenon increased by 37 per cent in past five years. State Principal Secretary(Home) Arvind Kumar , happy with the result of the special drive, said the two-week drive will yield good results. "We need awareness which can minimise the accidents and save the lives of the people," he added. UNI