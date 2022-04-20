With office sealed, UP Police puts complaint box outside

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh): The police authorities in Pratapgarh district have put out a complaint box where people can drop their complaints. This has been done after the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in the district was sealed after being declared a containment zone.

Abhishek Singh, SP (Pratapgarh) said that the complainants were facing hardship in getting their grievances registered and it was then decided to put out a complaint box to receive applications.

"The complaint box has been kept outside the containment zone and a policeman will pick up complaints on a daily basis. I am scrutinising the complaints and forwarding them to respective police stations for further action. We are also monitoring online, the disposal of complaints and the action taken," the SP said.

--IANS