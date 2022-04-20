With new Hollywood trend, Katrina Kaif has less competition back home

Wih B-town actresses such as Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone heading towards the West, Katrina Kaif plans to set her foot deeper back here. During the promotion of her upcoming flick 'Fitoor,' the 32-year-old actress said that she believes the competition in Bollywood is becoming really less and it's time for her to get the roles by default, reports the Express Tribune. The 'Phantom' star said, "I have realised it recently that my competition is becoming really less as everyone is going to Hollywood." "So, now is the time for me to sit here and by default get the roles which will become more available. I think now is the time to capitalise on the good characters," she added. 'Fitoor' that also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Tabu in key roles will hit the theatres on February 12.