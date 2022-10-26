With Google Home, you can now check your cameras online

San Francisco (The Hawk): Google has said that it will soon release an update for Home that will let people watch their Nest camera and doorbell feeds on the web.

The company said that users can easily check in on live views in full screen, zoom in to see more details, see camera status, and more, all from a web browser.

Rachel Taylor and Jacqueline Liang, Product Managers for Google Home, said in a blog post, "Google Home for web will be available as a preview while we continue to work on making it better and adding more popular camera features."

"We hope you like the new information!" Taylor added.

Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Cam (wired), Nest Cam with floodlight (wired), Nest Doorbell (battery), Nest Doorbell (wired) aka Nest Hello, Nest Doorbell (wired, second-gen), Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor, and Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Nest Cam IQ Outdoor are all supported by the web view.

Google said last month that its Google Home can now use Nest speakers to figure out where people are.

Users can turn on presence sensing in the Google Home app for Android and iOS by going to the settings and clicking on "Features."

Home's optional presence sensing feature can now use interactions with Nest speakers and smart displays to help it detect activity in your home and take action automatically.

(Inputs from Agencies)