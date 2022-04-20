With eye on bypolls Bengal BJP starts effecting changes

Kolkata (The Hawk): The closed-door meeting of the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was of much interest for the politically-minded people of the eastern state, apart from the political observers. One of the major decisions was the preparations for the bypolls to be conducted shortly.



Instructing the party workers to start working for the bypolls, it was learnt that the state BJP president Dilip Ghosh expressed the party's inability in making much headway in the forthcoming civic polls as it will be conducted under the state election commission and state police.

"Bypolls will be conducted before the civic polls and immediately all the party workers should start work on winning the seats," Ghosh is supposed to have said.

The state BJP leaders felt that this is a good time for the party to make inroads in the hearts of the electorate and increase their tally after the moving out of the turncoats. But Ghosh's statement to his party workers could also be interpreted as the party already giving up on any major change in its fortunes in the civic polls.

Another major change in perception in the party also was noticed by the party insiders at the meeting.

For the first time in the short history of the saffron party, the leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari will be given his place of pride in the party posters along with state president Dilip Ghosh. This, party minders say, is a clear indication that the national party is trying to create a two-pronged power centre.

According to party sources, the saffron camp is trying to create such a stance to strengthen its base in West Bengal.

"Normally, the theme is kept in the middle of the banner and central leaders' photos stays on right and state president photo stays on left but for the first time, pictures of both the LoP and state president will feature in all posters in Bengal," said sources.

This also ends the many murmurs, which had been doing the rounds earlier.

People in the know also said that there might be a change affected in the post of Bengal observer. Presently, Bengal BJP has four observers, including Kailash Vijaywargiya. But his position, say insiders, is on a sticky wicket after his close aide and confidante Mukul Roy defected to his parent party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

There are rumblings that BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh could replace Vijaywargiya in the days to come. Chugh is said to be close to Union home minister Amit Shah.

The party sources also confirmed that change of several wing heads was also discussed in the meeting.

"Ghosh had visited almost every part of the state to take stock of the post-poll situation. Several district presidents also connected virtually with the closed-door working committee meeting and spoke on the present situation. In keeping to the discussions, it was decided that a few wing heads will also be changed," added sources.

Another topic of discussion in the Tuesday meeting was a purported comment made by West Bengal co-observer Arvind Menon, which has been a point of worry for the state BJP leadership.

From the party sources it was learnt that during the meeting Arvind had said that there was 'lobby' amongst several state leaders ahead of polls. He also claimed that some of the central leaders are trying to absolve themselves of their responsibility after the poor show.

Countering this, LoP Suvendu Adhikari said that all the observers should also send their feedback for the poll debacle to the central office.