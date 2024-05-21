With Executive MBA Analytics, IIM Kashipur Is Upping The Ante Of Business Leaders Skilled In Analytics

Mumbai (The Hawk): The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur, in collaboration with TimesPro – a leading Higher EdTech Platform, inaugurated its third batch of Executive Master of Business Administration (Analytics). This two-year program, designed for working executives, offers the same intense coursework and credit requirements as a regular MBA in Analytics.

With 30% of female candidates, the third batch of EMBA (Analytics) comprises a diverse cohort in terms of geography, background, and field of expertise. As many as 55 % of working professionals have 5+ years of work experience, hailing from 14 Indian states and Saudi Arabia and coming from various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, IT, Legal, Education, biotechnology, energy, BFSI, Fashion, government relations, and others.

They were selected through a rigorous screening process, culminating in an interview, ensuring the admission of candidates with exemplary qualifications and potential. The two-year hybrid EMBA (Analytics) is among the flagship executive education offerings of IIM Kashipur providing a multidisciplinary degree that confers cross-functional skills tailored for leaders to thrive in the paradigm of Industry 4.0. This course works as a springboard for the mid-career professional who is eyeing growth and acquiring new skills.

Prof. Somnath Chakraborty, Dean of Academic; Prof. Kunal Ganguly, Dean Development, EMBA (Analytics); Chairperson, Sunil Kumar Jauhar, along with Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro and Sunil Sood, CBO-Executive Education, TimesPro welcomed the new cohort.

Prof. Kunal Ganguly, Dean Development, said, “This batch of 65 students comes from 14 different states and with a different set of skills and experiences. Most of them are already working for the top multinational companies like Infosys, TCS, Thomson Reuters, Amazon, Adobe, American Express, and many others.”

“In the next 24 months, you will learn those set of skills which will not only enhance your working capacity but also instill the leadership skills in you,” he said, adding that “Designed to meet the rapidly changing needs of today’s businesses, this course has helped many corporate professionals advance their skills in the business analytics field and apply these skills effectively in their jobs and careers.”

Addressing the students, Prof. Somnath Chakraborty underscored the importance of integrating the critical skills acquired during the EMBA Analytics program and delved into the intricacies of refining skills such as leadership, business analytics, and critical thinking to develop into future industry leaders.

“IIM Kashipur remains resolute in nurturing future leaders by equipping them with contemporary skills and providing them with the requisite knowledge and acumen. The EMBA in Analytics will cultivate indispensable skills crucial in a data-driven economy, giving rise to a new generation of leaders adept at forecasting, strategizing, and executing plans grounded in the intrinsic utilization of data analytics.”

He added, “Amidst intense global competition across sectors, future leaders must be well-equipped with innovative business methodologies, with analytics serving as a pivotal element in decision-making processes.”

Anish Srikrishna, CEO of TimesPro, noted that the changing world dynamics demand businesses and professionals with multifaceted skill sets to make a significant imprint on their organizational growth. “Considering shifting global paradigms, it becomes essential for professionals to enhance their skills beyond leadership and cultivate specialized expertise that meets evolving demands. An EMBA Analytics degree is a strategic move towards amalgamating leadership and cross-functional proficiencies with data analytics, which will play a pivotal role in steering decisions towards tangible outcomes."

The last cohort of 83 students received their degrees in April this year, including 25% female students. As many as 73% of the passed students had an engineering background, 13% had Agriculture, Arts, Economics, Hospitality Management, Marketing, Media, and Public Administration, 5% had finance, 5% had healthcare, and 4% had science backgrounds.

With an average duration of work experience of 9.16 years, some selected students were given an opportunity to visit Alba Graduate Business School in Greece for an international immersion experience.

EMBA (Analytics) Chairperson Sunil Kumar Jauhar reiterates that IIM Kashipur is the only IIM that offers a regular degree to working professionals in Executive MBA Analytics through hybrid learning. The course centers on emerging domains such as Business Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Management, and Strategy.

It encompasses 900 hours of learning, structured into six on-campus modules, one per term, spread over 25 days across the two-year duration. The program will be conducted via TimesPro’s state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode.

Upon successful completion, participants will be awarded the Master of Business Administration (Analytics) degree and accorded IIM Kashipur Alumni status, thereby becoming part of a prestigious network of management professionals.