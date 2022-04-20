With Corpseful Ganga, Rs 20K Crore Wasted

New Delhi (The Hawk): Plain and Simple : If instead of wasting Rs 20K Crore on Clean Ganga, the amount would be spent on building infrastructures relating to COVID-19+CORONAVORUS and related future infrastructiures including cremation grounds, burial grounds, the ganga would not be noxious, fully polluted unlike now. Of what use then is Clean Ganga…With Ganga full of floating corpses for nearly months together, Ganga is stanching corpse full, fully noxious, polluted, hence Rs 20,000 crore spent on its cleaning is fully wasted at a time when every pie matters for the national exchequer. If there would be correct planning, forecasts, all required remedies taken into cent per cent foolproof account officially, such unprecedented floating corpses all through Ganga would not have taken place and the Ganga would have been impeccably clean now as anticipated in the Ganga Clean Programme @ Rs 20,000 Cr. … Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget 2020-21 speech on February 1, announced an outlay of Rs 800 crore for Namami Gange, a flagship programme of the Union government to clean and revive the river. This is an increase of 127 per cent, compared to the Revised Estimates (RE) last year. Government of India launched the Namami Gange Programme with a total budgetary outlay of Rs 20,000 crore for 5 year period till 31 December 2020 to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of National River Ganga and its tributaries.

Central government had initially fixed 2019 as the deadline to clean the national river but extended it to 2022 as the Namami Gange Project (NGP) took off slowly. As on August 1, only 29 percent of the 154 sewage projects taken up have been completed. Sewerage Treatment Infrastructure: River-Front Development.River-Surface Cleaning.Bio-Diversity.Afforestation.Public Awareness.Industrial Effluent Monitoring.Ganga Gram. The other objectives of the Ganga Action Plan are : Control of non-point pollution from agricultural run off, human defecation, cattle wallowing and throwing of unburnt and half burnt bodies into the river. Research and Development to conserve the biotic, diversity of the river to augment its productivity.

Corpses floating down the Ganga and the Yamuna, shallow-buried or merely strewn on their banks in Covid-stricken Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will remain among the many abiding images of the pandemic for years to come.

For us in India, however, it is an indicator of something else. Not just a pandemic wave that comes and goes, taking lakhs in its sweep, but a perpetual tragedy of poor governance, under-development, lousy politics and also frightful regional imbalances.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are by no means the only states through which great rivers flow. Besides the Ganga and Yamuna, we also have the Brahmaputra, Krishna, Cauvery, Godavari, Narmada and more. These flow through many states, along the greatest cities of India. Why do we not see bodies of Covid victims floating through these?

It certainly isn't the fault of the rivers. All great rivers of our nation are revered as Goddesses and addressed in some manifestation of divine motherhood. By and large, similar religious demographics prevail in all these regions and states.

If not religion, does it have to do with the region? Not quite. The Yamuna irrigates Haryana before becoming Uttar Pradesh's.

Nor do we see such images out of Punjab with the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi. Please note that this is despite Punjab unfortunately having the highest case fatality rate (CFR) from Covid in the entire country. But, no bodies in those rivers.

Is it to do then with the language, culture, or that last and the most defenceless of all usual suspects when those in power run out of alibis and scapegoats: The people? You never blame the people. Unless you are that character from Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat'.

What do we blame then? Why are people in only some states so poor, desperate, hopeless as to be dumping the bodies of those so loved by them into the rivers, unable to afford wood, a burial site or a priest's fees? What denies dignity in death to human beings in only some parts of a proud democracy in the 21st century?

From all the possibilities we've ruled out above, from ethnicity, region, religion to tradition and the people, only two remain: Politics and economics. That order is deliberate. Because all economic outcomes, good or bad, emanate from politics.