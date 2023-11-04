With controversies brewing, ISRO Chairman withholds autobiography release

Chennai: Perturbed by unnecessary controversies resulting from his yet to be published autobiography, S. Somanath, the Chiarman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has decided to withhold the formal release of the book.



“The book is not published yet. Some review copies have been seen by the press I think. I am withholding its release, as unnecessary controversies have cropped up. The intent of the book is to inspire young people to look at struggles and overcome them,” Somanath told IANS.



He said the media has highlighted the portions that are a small part of the book.



“I was trying to highlight the challenges one faces while going to the top. This is not telling Dr. Sivan (former ISRO chief) prevented or obstructed me. I wish to disagree with the interpretation in the article,” Somanath said, referring to a news report.



When queried whether he would be revising those portions in his autobiography that resulted in the eruption of controversy, he said: “I am not publishing for the time being.”



In his autobiography titled 'Nilavu Kudicha Simhangal’ (The Lions that Drank the Moon), Somanath is said to have mentioned that his elevation as Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) was delayed by K. Sivan after the latter became the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation.



According to Somanath, he got elevated only after the intervention of former VSSC Director B.N. Suresh.



As per the news report, Somanath in his autobiography has said that the Director of U.R. Rao Space Centre was made a member of the Space Commission in order to prevent him (Somanath) from becoming the ISRO Chairman. Sivan was trying for an extension.

