With BJP Govt 'Works More, Talks Less', Yogi Takes Jibe At SP's 'Kaam Bolta Hai'

Barabanki: The Bharatiya Janta Party government in Uttar Pradesh works more, talks less, announced Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an apparent jibe at previous Samajwadi Party's slogan 'Kaam Bolta Hai'.

While addressing election gathering at Government Inter College grounds here on Saturday, the chief minister said that the BJP government believes in working more and talking less. He said that anti land-mafia task force was formed to clear encroached land across the state and was delivering result.

Yogi said that in previous regimes of Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party, life in urban areas was like hell, but BJP government is developing the cities on modern lines.

Claiming that BJP government was working for development of state with proper planning, the chief minister said that illegal encroachments along the roads will be cleared without affecting the small traders.