With 950 People Testing Positive For COVID, U'khand Registers Largest Single-Day Spike





















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 23,961 Friday as 950 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 15,982 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 7,575. The state's toll rose to 330 as eighteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 74. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 535. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus come down to 66.70 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 226, whereas U S Nagar, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Tehri Garhwal, Almora and Chamoli followed with no less horrifying 175, 133, 113, 71, 69, 55, 32 and 30 respectively. That apart, 17 cases were detected in Rudraprayag, 14 Champawat, 8 Pithoragarh and 7 in Bageshwar.

