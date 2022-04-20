With 80% Of Daily New Cases, Maha, Pb, C'garh, K'taka, Guj & MP Continue To Exhibit A Spike

New Delhi (The Hawk): Six States, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. 79.57% of the new cases are reported from these 6 states.

62,258 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 36,902. It is followed by Punjab with 3,122 while Chhattisgarh reported 2,665 new cases.

Ten states, as outlined under, are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 4,52,647 today. The present active caseload now stands at 3.8% of India's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 31,581 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 73% of the total active cases in the country.

On the other hand, the total vaccination coverage in India has crossed5.8-crore.

More than 5.81 cr (5,81,09,773) vaccine doses have been administered through 9,45,168 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 80,96,687 HCWs (1st dose), 51,44,011 HCWs (2nd dose), 87,52,566 FLWs (1st dose) and 35,39,144 FLWs (2nd Dose), 61,72,032 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 2,64,05,333 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

India stands second in the world in terms of the number of vaccine doses administered (as on 25th March, 2021).

The graph below gives a comparison of the pace of vaccination drive in India and other countries

Eight States account for 60% of the cumulative vaccine doses given so far in India. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have crossed the benchmark of 5 million vaccinations.

As on Day-70 of the vaccination drive (26th March, 2021), total 26,05,333 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 24,25,146 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 43,281 sessions for 1st dose and 1,80,187 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

The average daily doses being administered show a steady increase.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,12,95,023 today. The national Recovery Rate is 94.84%.

30,386 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 17,019 newly recovered cases.

291 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Five States account for 75.6%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (112). Punjab follows with 59 daily deaths.

Fourteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Assam, Odisha, Puducherry, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Tripura,Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, A&N Islands, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.