With 567 Fresh Infections, U'khand's Covid Tally Mounts To 84,069

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 84,069 on Wednesday as 567 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 75,547 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 6,140. The state's toll rose to 1,375 as three more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,007. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 498. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 89.86 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 194 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Almora, Haridwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh and U S Nagar followed with 123, 57, 37, 26, 21, 21 and 20 cases respectively. That apart, 18 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 17 Uttarkashi, 16 Bageshwar, 14 Tehri Garhwal and 3 in Rudraprayag.