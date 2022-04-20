With 512 Fresh Cases, U'khand's Covid Tally At 78,509, 10 More Die

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,509 on Monday as 512 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 71,105 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,234. The state's toll rose to 1,295 as ten more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 875. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 471. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 90.57 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 229 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi followed with 60, 53, 37, 25, 20, 19 and 19 cases respectively. That apart, 18 cases were detected in Almora, 15 Pithoragarh, 12 Champawat, 4 Rudraprayag and 1 in Bageshwar.



