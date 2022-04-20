With 3 fresh corona cases Noida tally reaches 112

Noida: With three fresh corona cases in Noida, the total number of cases in the city reached 112.

A 28-year-old man from Sector 18, a 20-year-old resident of Sector 45 and a 38-year-old male residing in Sector 80 were tested positive of coronavirus on Saturday. Of the three, the patient from Sector 80 went to Nizamuddin Markaz. All of the three patients were admitted to Sharda Hospital.

Of 112, 59 people have recovered from the virus while 53 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Noida.

