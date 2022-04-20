With 296 New Infections, U'khand's Covid Tally Breaches 68K Mark

















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 68,002 on Saturday as 296 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 61,896 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,417. The state's toll rose to 1,102 as five succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 587. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 164. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 91.02 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 109 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, U S Nagar, Chamoli, Haridwar, Almora and Pauri Garhwal followed with 34, 31, 23, 23, 21 and 21 cases respectively. That apart 11 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 6 each in Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal, 5 Bageshwar and 3 each in Champawat and Pithoragarh.