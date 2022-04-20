With 226 new COVID-19 cases Israel''s tally touches 18,795

Jerusalem: The Israeli Ministry of Health reported 226 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally to 18,795.

The number of death cases still stood at 300, and the number of patients in serious condition remained 34, out of 118 patients currently hospitalized, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The number of recovered cases rose to 15,310, with 60 new recoveries, while the number of active cases rose to 3,185.

Earlier on Friday, Israel''s Prime Minister Office and the Health Ministry announced that starting June 14, weddings and events to mark baby birth may be held in events halls.

According to the decision, the number of participants in such events shall not exceed one person per two square meters, up to a maximum of 250 people, not including hall employees.

China and Israel have cooperated in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

On February 11, the Tel Aviv Municipality Hall, a landmark in the Israeli city Tel Aviv, was illuminated with the colors of China''s national flag, showing solidarity with China in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

On March 19 and April 1, two video conferences were held between Chinese doctors and Israeli counterparts to share experience in containing the virus'' spread and treatment of coronavirus patients.

