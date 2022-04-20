With 21.23 Lakh Tests, India sets a New Record again with Highest ever Tests Conducted in the last 24 hours

More than 20 Lakh Daily Tests conducted for Five Successive Days

At 2.4 Lakh, Lowest Daily New Cases after 36 days



Daily Positivity Rate Declines to 11.34%



New Delhi (The Hawk): With more than 21.23 Lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India has again set a new record of highest tests conducted in a single day. This is also the fifth successive day of more than 20 lakh tests in India. India has significantly ramped up its testing capacity to about 25 lakh tests per day, since Jan 2020.



Cumulatively, 21,23,782 tests conducted in the last 24 hours in the country.



On a declining trajectory, the Daily Positivity Rate has declined to 11.34%.



The Daily Positivity Rate (7 day moving average) is depicted below. Observed to be lowest since 10th May.



In another positive development, India has recorded less than 3 lakh Daily New Cases for seven consecutive days now.



2,40,842 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest figure since 17th April 2021, when the daily new cases were 2.34 lakh.

India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the ninth consecutive day. 3,55,102 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,34,25,467 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 88.30%.

On the other hand, India's total Active Caseload has decreased to 28,05,399 today.

A net decline of 1,18,001 is witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 10.57% of the country's total Positive Cases.

7 States cumulatively account for 66.88% of India's total Active Cases.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.13%.



3,741 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 73.88% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (682). Karnataka follows with 451 daily deaths.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.50 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.



A total of 19,50,04,184 vaccine doses have been administered through 28,00,808sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 97,52,900 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 67,00,614 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,49,52,345 FLWs (1stdose), 83,26,534 FLWs (2nddose), 99,93,908 beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1stdose), 6,06,90,560 (1stdose) and 97,87,289 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,65,55,558 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,82,44,476 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

