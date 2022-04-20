With 2 New Positive Cases, Agra Tally Goes Up To 50

Agra: With two new cases confirmed positive early Monday, the total number of Covid-19 patients receiving treatment at Agra''s SN Medical College, has gone up to 50.

CMO Dr Mukesh Vats said two samples sent for testing have been confirmed as positive. 139 samples were sent for testing two days ago.

On Saturday, there was a big spurt as 31 samples of Tablighis were declared positive.

Of the 50 cases, eight have recovered and are back home, while the remaining are under treatment. More results are expected later on Monday. The fear is that the number could go higher. --IANS