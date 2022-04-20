With 1,194 fresh cases Iran's tally close to 86,000

Cairo: The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Turkey climbed to 98,674 on Wednesday and the death toll reached 2,376. Meanwhile, Iran confirmed 1,194 new cases, bringing the total number to 85,996.

Turkey confirmed 3,083 new COVID-19 cases and 117 more deaths in Turkey for the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Turkey beefed up controls in markets and streets across the country before a four-day curfew starts at midnight on Wednesday to curb the spread of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously said that the curve of COVID-19 in Turkey has begun flattening thanks to the timely measures, and the restrictions could be eased at the end of May.

Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani discussed cooperation against the COVID-19 during a phone conversation, Turkey's presidential office said Wednesday.

Iran on Wednesday confirmed 1,194 new cases, bringing the total number infected to 85,996.

Meanwhile, 94 died overnight, increasing the death toll to 5,391. The number of recoveries has reached 63,113 in Iran.

Israel reported an increase of 556 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 14,498.

The total number of recoveries increased to 5,215 and the number of coronavirus deaths rose to 189 in Israel.

The Israeli government is expected to decide soon the exact hours of the full closure to be imposed in the country on the annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and Independence Day, on April 28 and 29 respectively.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday announced 483 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 8,238.

UAE said the new cases include many nationalities and all are in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

Qatar announced 608 new infections, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 7,141.

Egypt confirmed on Wednesday 169 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total infections discovered in the country so far to 3,659.

Meanwhile, 12 patients died in Egypt, raising the death toll to 276.

The total number of recoveries grew to 689, and the fatalities totalled 10.

In Morocco, 237 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 3,446 in the country.

The ministry said 149 deaths from COVID-19 were reported while 417 patients have recovered in total.

On April 18, Morocco extended the state of medical emergency until May 20 in an effort to strengthen preventive measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Algeria said that the total infections from COVID-19 increased to 2,910, while the total death toll surged to 402 nationwide.

A total of 52 patients were cured in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall recoveries to 1,204, he said.

A 24-hour lockdown measure has been maintained in the province of Blida, the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, while partial lockdown has been observed in the rest of the country, until April 29.

Kuwait reported 168 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths, bringing the total infections to 2,248 and death toll to 13.

Among the new cases are six Kuwaiti citizens who returned from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Iraq's total number of infections increased to 1,631, and 83 patients have so far died from the disease, while 1,146 others recovered.

Chinese Ambassador to Iraq Zhang Tao on Wednesday handed medical aid to Iraqi Ministry of Defense to fight COVID-19.

"During the past two months, China has provided Iraq with three batches of medical aid," Zhang said in a handover ceremony in Baghdad, adding that the ministry played an important role in transporting supplies from China to Iraq.

The Omani Ministry of Health announced 106 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 1,614.

Out of the 106 new cases, there are 35 Omanis, and all the new cases are related to community contact.

Lebanon's number of COVID-19 infections increased on Wednesday by five to 682 while the death toll increased by one to 22.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said that his ministry will continue to increase PCR tests until May 10 which will enable the ministry to have a clear picture about the extent of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

—IANS