With 'Vriksh Bhandara', Hariyali Spreading Greenery In UP

Lucknow: With the unique concept of 'Vriksh Bhandara' Hariyali, an organisation devoted to strengthening environment has organised many 'Bhandara' where hundreds of saplings were distributed to tree lovers.

Sunil Kumar Srivastava, secretary of the organisation here on Monday told UNI that many people distributes food, water, drinks and other thing to get blessings in same fervour we organise 'vriksh bhandara' where we distribute saplings to hundreds of tree lovers.

"With our initiative not only tree lovers get samplings to plant but with such plantation our environment also gets protected" Mr Srivastava said adding that with association of many organisations working for environmental protection and government, non-government organisations we have distributed more than lakhs saplings till date. Mr Srivastava said that it was started in 2013 when we organised first viriksh bhandara. We appealed to the public to support us and organise more events like this to spread awareness for environmental conservation. Aprt from state capital we have organised bhandara at Namisharan, Unnao, Haridwar, Gonda and other districts, he added. The initiative has developed as movement and public's participation is most encouraging, Mr Srivastava said adding that we distribute saplings of guava, lemon, pomegranate, gooseberry, neem, peepal and many other flower, medicinal and fruits trees. "We can also provide place to live to small birds like sparrow by planting more tress" he pointed out. Governments also appeal to save birds like sparrow and spend huge money for awareness. As part of society we all should contribute in conservation of environment by planting more trees, he pointed out. UNI