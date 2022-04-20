With 'Dutiful' CM And 'Helpful' PM, People Can Hope For 'Beautiful' UP Very Soon: Naidu

Lucknow: With blaming the previous Samajwadi Party government for derailing all welfare schemes in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu today said with a 'dutiful' Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a 'helpful' Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of the state can hope for a 'beautiful' state very soon. The Minister claimed that the UP government has started running fast after the BJP came to power in the state even though the previous SP government of Akhilesh Yadav had done bad with derailing all the Central projects. "The Pradhanmantri Awas scheme along with other schemes of the Centre was not at all implemented by the previous government," he said. Mr Naidu, who held a meeting with Mr Adityanath in presence of officials of his ministries and the UP bureaucrats, also handed over three cheques worth Rs 1263 crore to accelerate the developmental pace of the state. The cheques included Rs 375 crore for the Amrut scheme, Rs 482 crore for the smart city scheme and rest Rs 446 crore for Lucknow Metro rail. Elaborating in detail about the Central schemes and its performance in UP, Mr Naidu said the much awaited Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA) has been enforced in the state and within the stipulated three month time till July, UP government would set up the Regularity Authority giving all teeth to the Act. "We have said that this Act is not a strangulation to the builders but it is just a regulation to fulfill the promises made by them to the purchasers," he said, adding, "No builder would be spared if it violates the promises made through its brochure and now the customers will not fell prey to them." Talking about the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana, he said by 2022, the Prime Minister is dreaming of house for all and for it UP will be the most challenging place. "The past government had failed in demanding houses for the homeless but this BJP government will do what ever required." The Union Minister added that while the poor would be given a subsidy of 6.5 per cent in interest in home loans if they have a land or repair their houses, besides the middle-income group will get 4 per cent subsidy on interest whose annual income is between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 12 lakh and 3 per cent subsidy whose annual income is between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. "We have already directed all the banks to provide the subsidy to the people under the scheme and even CM Yogi Adityanth has assured to convene a meeting of the banks soon to help the people seeking loan ," he added. UNI