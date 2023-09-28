Wishes pour in from mom Neetu, sister Riddhima for 'Raha's papa' Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

Mumbai (Mahaarshtra): As Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older today, he received special birthday wishes from his mother and veteran actor Neetu Singh and his sister, Riddhima Kapoor.

She took to her Instagram handle to share the glimpses of Ranbir’s birthday celebration. In the picture, a table decorated with roses can be seen. It also has two birthday cakes on it. On one of them, ‘Happy Birthday Raha’s papa’ was written while on the other ‘Happy Birthday’ was mentioned. A wedding photo frame was also kept on one side.

Neetu also wrote a sweet message for her son on his birthday. She mentioned, “Birthday celebration with my most special.”

She also posted another picture on her Instagram stories wishing Ranbir on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday..feel grateful for this special human being.”

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished her brother on this special day. In one of the visuals, she shared on her Instagram stories, both Ranbir and Riddhima were seen sitting on the lap of their grandfather Raj Kapoor.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy happiest birthday Rans! May this special day in your life be beautiful, full of love, laughter and happiness. I promise to bug you forever. #reallifetomandjerry #brothersisterlove.”

Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022.On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is known for his performances in movies such as ‘Saawariya’, ‘Wake Up Sid’, ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’, ‘Raajneeti’,‘Rockstar’, ‘Barfi!’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Sanju’, ‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’, and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, among others.

He is all set to come up with a film titled 'Animal', which also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana and Bobby Deol. The film will hit the theatres on December 1.

—ANI