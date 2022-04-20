Wishes Pour In For Shilpa Shetty As She Turns 45

New Delhi: Wishes poured in for Bollywood's fitness guru and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she turned 45 on Monday.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend birthday wishes to the 'Dhadkan' actor.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra who has known Shilpa for a long time posted a picture with her on Instagram and penned down a beautiful note on their friendship since 1993.

"My dearest @theshilpashetty happy birthday .. we have known each other since 1993 and done a lot of work together and on the course of our journey in the world of movies we become close friends to (heart). You have remained the wonderful and positive girl that you have always been and inspiringly fit #lotsoflove #shilpashetty #love," Malhotra wrote in the caption.

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene, on the other hand, took to Twitter to wish the actor who is also her fangirl. "Wishing you loads of love, happiness and good health @TheShilpaShetty Have a wonderful year ahead!" tweeted Nene.

Senior actor Anil Kapoor also wished her 'Rishtey' co-star and said he is looking forward to her "fun birthday videos". "Happy Birthday, @TheShilpaShetty! Always stay your happy, fit, healthy and positive self! Looking forward to your fun birthday Tik Tok and videos!" tweeted Kapoor.

Actor R Madhavan, who is a close family friend of Shilpa, posted a picture with her on Instagram and wrote, "The most inspirational and beautiful souls I know within and without."

"Who actually cares about the world around her and spreads immense laughter and happiness wherever she is. So happy to have you in my life my dear Shilpa. God bless you with the same energy forever. Wish you the happiest birthday my lady," his caption further read.

The 'Life In A... Metro', who has a huge fan following on social media and otherwise, was showered with tons of love and birthday greetings. —ANI