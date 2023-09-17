    Menu
    Wishes pour in for PM Modi on 73rd birthday; special prayers, launch of welfare initiatives mark day

    Nidhi Khurana
    September17/ 2023
    New Delhi: On his 73rd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received well wishes from leaders of all political stripes, celebrities, and regular citizens.

    A 'Seva Pakhwara (fortnight)' was inaugurated by the BJP on Sunday, in honour of the prime minister's birthday, and it will continue till October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

    Special prayers were held at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Modi's parliamentary seat of Varanasi, and a group of Muslim women lighted 73 clay lamps and performed a 'aarti' in honour of the occasion.—Inputs from Agencies

