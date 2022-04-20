Wishes pour in for 'Jumbo' Kumble as he turns 50 today

New Delhi : As former India's leg-spinner Anil Kumble celebrates his 50th birthday, wishes continue to pour in for 'Jumbo'.

Many Indian cricketers took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes for the spinner who has more than 600 Test wickets to his credit.

"To someone who motivated me when I needed to hear it the most - Happy Birthday jumbo @anilkumble1074, your contribution towards Indian cricket and more so towards nurturing the youngsters has been priceless. Sending you all my love and good wishes on your half-century," Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman said that it was Kumble who taught everyone to never give up.

"Many more happy returns of the day to a man who taught us to never give up no matter what. Wish you a wonderful birthday and a glorious year ahead," Laxman tweeted.

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami also took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes to Kumble.

Currently, Kumble is with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab as the head coach.

Kumble finished his cricket career with 619 Test wickets and 337 ODI wickets. His tally of 619 Test wickets is the most by an Indian bowler.

The spinner also took ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999 and as a result, he became only the second cricketer in history after Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in an innings of a Test match.

Kumble also coached the Indian cricket team for a brief period of time. Under him, India won Test series against West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

In 2015, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

—ANI