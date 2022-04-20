Wipro shares gain nearly 4 pc on Thierry Delaporte's appointment as CEO, MD

New Delhi: Shares of Wipro on Friday jumped nearly 4 per cent after the company announced the appointment of Capgemini Group veteran Thierry Delaporte as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective July 6, 2020.

After a firm opening, scrip of the IT services major further rose 3.73 per cent to Rs 206.75 on BSE. It advanced 3.73 per cent to Rs 206.80 on NSE.

In January this year, the company had said its CEO and Managing Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala had decided to step down from the position. Abidali Neemuchwala will relinquish his designation as CEO and MD on June 1.

Rishad Premji will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company until July 5, Wipro said in a statement.

"Until recently, Thierry Delaporte was the Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its group executive board. During his 25 year career with Capgemini, he held several leadership roles," it said. PTI