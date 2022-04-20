Wipro, SAP collaborate to help organisations boost productivity

Bengaluru: Wipro on Thursday announced it has entered into an agreement with enterprise application software provider SAP to offer advanced customer-specific content and training assets and boost productivity.

The collaboration will deliver 'SAP Enable Now' -- the custom enablement platform by SAP -- to help organisations adapt faster to technological changes and accelerate globalisation.

With this agreement, Wipro can offer its clients tailor-made industry and line-of-business-specific learning tutorials and training assets, in addition to existing contextual help and guided tours delivered by SAP.

"Most of our customers adopting SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud applications expect more than embedded standard content.

"The amalgamation of our prebuilt industry-specific content, SAP's standard enablement content and curated content will help deliver information specific to customer's need and provide a unique learning experience," said Srinivas Sai Nidadhavolu, Vice President and Global Practice Head, SAP services, Wipro.

With advanced content creation and training features of 'SAP Enable Now', such as single-source editing and in-app learning, customers will be able to significantly improve end-user productivity and learning experience.

'SAP Enable Now' can be used for non-SAP applications and integrated with IT service management tools as well.

"SAP Enable Now is the right tool to help organisations rapidly create and deploy unique tutorials and training assets to enhance the performance and efficiency of the workforce," said Joe Ballard, Global Head, Ecosystem & Education, Services at SAP.

—IANS