Wipro is world's most ethical firm for 4th consecutive year

Bengaluru: Software major Wipro Ltd. on Monday said it has been recognised as the world`s most ethical company by US-based Ethisphere Institute for the fourth consecutive year. "We have been named as the world`s most ethical company by the Ethisphere for our commitment to ethical leadership," the company said in a statement here. The Institute, which advances standards of ethical business practices, assesses global organisations having material impact on the way business is conducted by fostering a culture of ethics and transparency at every level. "The recognition underscores our commitment to leading ethical business standards and practices ensuring long-term value to key stakeholders, including customers, employees, suppliers, regulators and investors," Wipro`s chief sustainability officer Anurag Behar said. The assessment is based upon the Institute`s ethics quotient (EQ) framework developed over years of research to provide a means to evaluate a company`s performance in an objective and consistent way. "Ethics, integrity and responsible citizenship are a foundational first principle and at the core of how we think and act. The recognition for the fourth time in succession is a reaffirmation of what we stand for," Behar said. The EQ framework and methodology is determined, vetted and refined by the expert advice and insights from Ethisphere`s network of thought leaders. "Earning this recognition involves collective action of a global workforce from the top down. We congratulate Wipro for this extraordinary achievement," Ethisphere`s chief executive Timothy Erblich said. IANS