WinZO is co-powered sponsor for Ind-Aus series on Sony Liv

New Delhi: WinZO, the vernacular social gaming platform, is set to be an official sponsor on SonyLIV for the India's tour of Australia.

WinZO was recently in the news for its US$18 million series B funding led by global interactive entertainment fund, Makers Fund, New York-based Courtside Venture, and Steve Pagliuca, co-chairman of Bain Capital and investor in Epic Games -- developers of massively popular game, Fortnite.

"Post IPL, it is great to see the resuming of international tournaments as well and it's a proud moment for us to associate with the first India-Australia International Series of the year. WinZO is always committed to bringing the best entertainment to Bharat," said WinZO Games co-founder Saumya Singh Rathore.

"We are really delighted to have WinZO as a co-powered sponsor for the India tour of Australia on SonyLIV. This is a big overseas tournament that's sure to drive viewership on the platform and be of value to both brands," said SonyLIV head ad sales revenue, digital business Ranjana Mangla.

