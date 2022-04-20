Winter skincare: Time to go organic

New Delhi: Pamper your skin with the goodness of an organic beauty and skincare regime this winter, says an expert. * For oily skin: If all you can see is dull and oily skin staring back at you from the mirror then scan for additives like neem, lemon, lime, clove, cucumber, tea and strawberry while picking products for your skin. Neem is ideal if your skin is acne-prone as it soothes irritation and inflammation, while also helping get rid of the bacteria causing pimples. Cucumber is also an extensively used ingredient owing to its skin lightening properties and being a great natural toner. Another magic ingredient that you must look out for is lemon juice. * For normal skin: Even with the gift of having normal skin, one must take adequate care of it in order to maintain it. The go to ingredient for everyone with normal skin is rose water. It is an extremely effective natural toner and helps maintain glowing skin. The sterile property of rose keeps skin infections at bay while also moisturizing the skin from deep within using its natural oils. Say hi to beetroot extract, your skin's second best friend. Its high iron, minerals and vitamins content gives the applier clear and glowing skin while also doing away with dead cells. A wide range of other natural ingredients that will do wonders to your skin in the long run are tamarind seed extract, mulberry extract, gold dust powder and tomatoes. * For dry skin: Winters are dry skin's worst enemy. However, a little care can go a long way in keeping the skin soft and supple. An array of organic skincare options are available in the market with ingredients like sea buckthorn, daisy flower extract, iris root extract, coconut, olive oil, oatmeal, honey and Shea butter that guarantees to weather proof your skin. The best organic moisturiser you must get your hands on this winter is coconut. Its water content not only nourishes the deeper tissues but also acts as a natural healer, restoring the skin. Shea butter on the other hand has been used for the longest time to hydrate and regenerate skin. Marshmallow root extract and iris florentina extract are some other great picks for extremely dry and damaged skin. IANS