Winter Session Of UP Legislature From Tuesday

Lucknow: United opposition in the Uttar Pradesh legislature would be on their feet during the brief winter session commencing from Tuesday.

After the defeat in the Assembly elections, the ruling BJP will try to give a good performance in the both houses of the state legislature with the opposition, boosted with the Assembly win will try to embarrass the government over law and order, farmers issue and other laxity in the recruitment drive.

There would be no such major agenda for the government during the four days long winter session except for passage of the second supplementary budget to be tabled in the state Assembly on December 19 and its approval on the next day.

An all party meeting has been convened on Monday morning where Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will appeal to the members to cooperate for smooth conduct of the house.

However, the leader of the opposition and Samajwadi Party member Ram Govind Choudhury would be absent in this session due to his health problem and the party has nominated another leader in his place. The opposition political parties will hold their legislature party meeting to fix the strategy for the session . SP will hold the meeting at 1500 hrs on Monday, while BSP will do it in the evening. The ruling BJP legislature party will meet at 1700 hrs on Monday. The leaders of the opposition, on one voice had demanded extension of the session so that important issues can be raised in the legislature.

"The government is afraid to face the legislature and the people hence it was just holding the winter session for name sake," alleged Congress legislature party leader Ajay Kumar Lalu.

He said that the issues like the Bulandshahr incident in which a police inspector was shot dead along with delay in the payment of the cane farmers and corruption in the recruitment drive were some of the issues to be raised during the session.

According to official sources here on Tuesday, the second supplementary budget will be tabled in the state assembly on December 19 after the question hour. On the opening day, as per the programme schedule of the state assembly, obituary references would be taken up. As a sitting BJP member Ram Kumar Verma from Lakhimpur Kheri died recently, hence the assembly would be adjourned for the day after condolence. On December 19, along with the second supplementary budget, the government will table several Ordinances and Bills. The assembly will pass the supplementary budget on December 20 along with the Bills. On December 21, probably the last day of the session, legislation work would be done for half day and test half would be dedicated for private members bill. UNI