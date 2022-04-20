Winter arrives but UP school kids yet to get sweaters

Lucknow: Winter has set in early and temperatures are plummeting, but only over 2 per cent children in government-run schools have been given sweaters.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had set October 31 as the deadline for distribution of sweaters but the process of sweater procurement has not even started in 30 districts.

The state government had given clear instructions to the education department to complete the sweater distribution process by October 31, and has now sought an explanation in this matter.

According to a government survey, only 2.24 per cent of the total students have received sweaters ahead of the winter season.

"This is even when the deadline of October 31 was fixed and it is one week past that date. The distribution has been started in 18 districts so far," the survey stated.

The sweaters are to be distributed among 1.59 crore students. However, only 3.56 lakh students have received it. And the procurement has not even started in all 30 districts.

Also, out of the 18 districts where distribution has started, only two - Hathras and Prayagraj - have completed 100 per cent distribution.

Vijay Kiran Anand, director general of school education, UP, said: "The government has now asked for an explanation in this matter from all the districts with immediate effect or else face action."

The sweaters will have to be procured keeping in mind the size and cost. It has to be ensured that each sweater costs Rs 200 and does not exceed the limit.

A similar state of affairs prevailed last year too when most of the students had to go without sweaters.

—IANS







