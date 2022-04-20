Wins In UP, Uttarakhand Due To Modi's Good Governance: Bandaru Dattatreya

Hyderabad: Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya today attributed the victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly polls to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good governance and various welfare measures.

"It is an unprecedented and historic victory and a reflection on PM Modi's good governance and zero corruption initiatives. It is victory of the Prime Minister's projects and schemes particularly for farmers, SC/ST, OBCs and Minorities," the senior BJP leader and Secunderabad MP told reporters here.

He claimed that "The same trend will continue in the 2019 general elections."

Dattatreya appealed to Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and leaders of all political parties to give up their "negative" attitude towards the PM and join hands for development of the country.

He congratulated Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and party workers for the resounding win in the Assembly elections. Dattatreya exuded confidence that BJP will replicate its performance in Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka and strengthen party organisation in other states.