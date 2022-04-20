Winning Best Actress award for 'Neerja' truly special: Sonam

Actress Sonam Kapoor says winning the Best Actress award for "Neerja" is special and that she will cherish the moment forever.





Sonam won the Critics' Award For Best Actor (Female) for her performance in "Neerja" at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards here on Saturday night.









Directed by Ram Madhvani and produced by Fox Star Studios and Bling Unplugged, "Neerja" featured Sonam in the lead. She essayed the late valiant flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, who lost her life while saving others on a hijacked Pan Am plane a Karachi.





Sonam tweeted: "Winning the best actress award for 'Neerja', was a truly special moment... But it was made more special because Aanand L Rai gave it to me... love you sir. Thank you Filmfare. I'll forever cherish this moment."





Actress Athiya Shetty also congratulated Sonam with a tweet: "Congratulations to the kindest one, Sonam Kapoor. Nobody could have played Neerja with such honesty and love. Shine on."





Fashion designer Masaba Mantena said that Sonam took he audience on "a magical, emotional roller coaster" with "Neerja".





Filmmaker Satish Kaushik said that Sonam deserved it, while Rajkummar Rao said: "Heartiest congratulations Sonam. Many more to come. More power to you. Very happy for you."





Had lost faith in awards: 'Aligarh' co-writer





Actor Manoj Bajpayee's victory as the Best Actor (Male) at Filmfare Awards for "Aligarh" is a huge achievement for the LGBTQ community, says the movie's co-writer Apurva Asrani, who had "lost faith in awards".





"I had lost faith in awards. But Manoj Bajpayee winning a mainstream award for playing a gay protagonist is huge for India's LGBTQ! Aligarh," Asrani tweeted on Sunday.





To that, Manoj, who shared the award with Shahid Kapoor ("Udta Punjab"), tweeted: "It's all due to your writing and Hansal Mehta."





In "Aligarh", Manoj played a gay professor.





Mahesh Bhatt gives life lessons to Alia





Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt congratulated his 'little big girl' Alia Bhatt for her big win at the Filmfare Awards, and gave her some words of wisdom.





Alia won the Filmfare Best Actor Award (Female) for her performance as a Bihari immigrant in "Udta Punjab". The 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards was held here on Saturday night.





Mahesh tweeted: "Alia, once you become fearless life becomes limitless. Congratulations to you my little big girl!"





Her sister Pooja Bhatt also lauded her skills as an actor, and said that it is the "beginning of many more to come".





"Bravo gorgeous, brave one! This Alia is the beginning of many more to come," tweeted the actor-filmmaker Pooja.





Besides her family, Alia's colleagues also congratulated her fo the big win.





Actress Athiya Shetty posted: "Congratulations to this bundle of talent Alia! Every time I see her perform, I message her saying 'But how?!'. May there be many more."





Her "Udta Punjab" co-star Shahid Kapoor, who won the Best Actor (Male) award, also said that she deserved the award.





