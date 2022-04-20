Win In Assly Polls Will Revive Cong In UP: Pramod Tiwari

Lucknow: Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari said on Friday that Congress win in assembly polls in three states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh augurs well for the revival of party in Uttar Pradesh.

"We Congressmen thank Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav for supporting the Congress governments in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh but the win of the Congress in the assembly polls will revive the party in the state," he said.

Mr Tiwari said the win of the Congress in these three states was incredible as people supported the party even after there was bickering within the opposition and there were couple of opposition front contesting the polls.

In a press statement here on Friday, Mr Tiwari claimed that people of the country have shown their resentment against the BJP in the assembly polls and in the coming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voters will dethrone the Narendra Modi government. " The false promises made by the BJP government followed by demonetisation and GST had created problem for the people of the country and now they will teach them a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls," he said. UNI