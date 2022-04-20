Willpower Plays Vital Role In Fight Against Cancer Says, UP Governor

Lucknow: Asserting that willpower plays vital role in fight against cancer, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik here on Sunday said that courageous people who have won their fight against cancer should motivate other struggling patients.

Addressing the gathering at concluding ceremony of 'Pink Half Marathon' at King George Medical University organised by UP Athletics Association, Mr Naik said "Strong willpower, detection at right time, support of family and regular medication helps in fight against cancer".

He said that medical science has gained much advancement and new researches have pushed boundaries to get victory over disease. Mr Naik said that cancer is deadly disease but rumours about it were more dangerous and science has curbed it a lot.

In early days people were of the thought the detection of cancer was invitation of death but in current scenario more than 30 percent cancer patients can be saved through proper treatment, he pointed out.

Hailing the initiative of 'half pink marathon' Governor Naik said that events like India International Science fair will introduce commoners to the development of science.

He said that such initiatives create awareness about science and pave way for better future.

In half marathon organised to spread awareness about breast cancer included 21 kilometer half marathon for men, 6 kilometer cross country and 2 kilometer walkathon. Apart from the governor many dignitaries including Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Bajpai, King George Medical College Vice Chancellor Professor MLB Bhatt and others were present at the event. UNI