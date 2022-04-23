William Shakespeare's Literature Is Evergreen

Bijnor (The Hawk): Uttar Pradesh English Scholars Association paid floral tribute to William Shakespeare, the great English poet and playwright, on his 458th birth anniversary in an ordinary function on Saturday, organised in RJP Inter College, Bijnor.

According to the District Secretary of the Association, Mr Dushyant Tyagi, first of all English scholars offered flowers at the portrait of William Shakespeare and later on they expressed their thoughts and feelings regarding the work and achievements of Shakespeare.

Addressing the function, the keynote speaker and Principal of RJP Intermediate College, Captain Bishan Singh said that William Shakespeare's literary work is evergreen. We can never forget his contribution to English Literature.

Anchoring the events, President of the Association, M S Tyagi said that Shakespeare was born in Stratford upon Avon in England on 23rd April 1564 in the home of John Shakespeare and Mary Arden. He is often called the National Poet of England because of his brilliant writing skill. He wrote 37 unique plays and 155 sonnets in his life's journey of 52 years. The Shakespearen age is called The Golden Era of English Literature. Mr Tyagi further added that every year Shakespeare's birth day is celebrated as 'International English Literary Day' all over India under the aegis of U P English Scolars Association. Ishrat Zamal, the Senior most English Lecturer stated that The Hamlet, Othello, King Lear, Macbeth are world famous tragedies penned by this Bard On Avon. The theme and contents of his plays and poems still play vital role to solve the complicated problems of human life.

Mr Ranveer Singh, Ajayveer Singh, Dr Manoj Goswami were among those who addressed the audience. The presence of Mr Gayur Asif, Ramesh Chakravarti, Satyaveer Singh, Tejpal Singh, Chandrahas, Prashant Tyagi, Ranu Devi, Dr Kopal, Surbhi Yadav, Tejpal Singh, Dr Bhupendra Singh, Udham Singh, Babita Rani and Major C S Sharma graced the function.

—MST