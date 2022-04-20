Will you call the Supreme Court anti-national, Rahul asks govt

Taking a dig at the NDA government, Rahul Gandhi today asked the Centre if it will now call the Supreme Court "anti-national," following the apex court's remarks on the demonetisation move.





"Will the government call the Supreme Court anti-national now?" he said on twitter, questioning the government.





He also tagged a report of Calcutta High Court telling the government that it has not done its homework and the Supreme court seeing a crisis ahead.





The remarks come at a time when the government is dubbing the Congress leaders questioning its demonetisation move as "anti-nationals".