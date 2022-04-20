Will Work Towards Speedy Disposal Of Cases: Acting CJ Of U'khand HC

Nainital: Newly appointed Acting Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court Rajiv Sharma today said he would work towards speedy disposal of pending cases such as those related to pension, salaries and service.

Justice Sharma, who was appointed to the post yesterday following elevation of Justice KM Joseph as a Supreme Court judge, also appealed to the lawyers to have a humane touch while dealing with matters of the poor, women and children.

Justice Sharma has some landmark verdicts to his credit, including the ones granting living entity status to the Ganga and the animal kingdom.

He also asked junior lawyers to learn from the seniors and advised the senior lawyers to take upon the duty of teaching the youngsters the intricacies of law. He also donated an amount of Rs 10,000 to the bar library for procuring more books.

Justice Sharma said this would provide for the younger lawyers who did not have the means to maintain a personal library.

The Bar Association of Uttarakhand High Court welcomed Justice Sharma's appointment as the acting chief justice.

Justice Sharma said he was ever ready to help the lawyers and added he would always be available to solve their problems if the advocates worked with him towards speedy disposal of pending litigation. PTI