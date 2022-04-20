Will Win More Than 74 LS Seats In UP, Claims Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the BJP will win more than 74 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections. He also termed the alliance of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party as "unmatchable."

"BJP was never weak. It won 73 seats in 2014. BJP won 325 seats in 2017 Assembly elections. In the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, BJP will win more than 74 seats," the Chief Minister claimed while addressing a press conference here.

Taking a dig at the SP-BSP alliance, the Chief Minister said, "Unmatchable alliance won't succeed. Oil and water cannot be together."

The Chief Minister was speaking at a press conference organised to induct SP leaders Choudhary Virendra Singh, Manish Chauhan, and Harvinder Chauhan into the party. UP BJP president Mahendranath Pandey was also present on the occasion.

Virendra Singh is currently an MLC from the Samajwadi Party. He has been elected to the state legislature six times and was a Cabinet minister in the Samajwadi Party government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Pandey described Virendra Singh as someone with "great reputation" in the Gurjar community and especially in the western Uttar Pradesh. Welcoming them in BJP family, the Chief Minister said that he was happy to see that "the people who wish to see a safe and prosperous India are committed to making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of this country again." "I trust they (newly inducted leaders) will contribute immensely to this mission of development and nationalism, a mission that is embedded with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, which means that development to everyone without any discrimination," the Chief Minister said. Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls are set to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

In Uttar Pradesh, where 80 seats are at stake, polling will be held during all seven phases.