    Will welcome Nitish Kumar if he joins NDA, says Pasupati Paras

    Pankaj Sharma
    September26/ 2023
    Pasupati Paras

    Patna: Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) President Pasupati Kumar Paras on Tuesday claimed that he will welcome Nitish Kumar if he joins back the NDA alliance again.

    “A person cannot be strong; it’s the time that is always strong. Wait for the time. Whatever will happen, it will be good for us. If Nitish Kumar comes back to NDA, I will welcome him from the depth of my heart,” Paras told media persons in Patna.

    Nitish Kumar recently visited the G20 dinner party and met with Prime Minister Modi in the President’s House and also visited the statue of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay in Patna, which again gave rise to speculations.

    There are rumours that Nitish Kumar may join back the NDA. However, Nitish Kumar and leaders of JD-U have so far maintained that JD-U will not join back the NDA alliance.

