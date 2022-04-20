Will the bypolls in Bengal happen in October wonder poll observers

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): After the Election Commission of India (EC) cancelled its full bench meeting on Friday, political parties are speculating it to be a signal that the bypoll, scheduled in West Bengal, might take place in October and not in September as thought earlier.

According to Nabanna (West Bengal state secretariat) sources the TMC government had asked the EC to conduct the assembly bypolls before Durga Puja.

“After EC’s meeting got cancelled it is clear that the elections won’t happen in September as there is a gap of 24 days from the date of announcement. The ECI full bench normally meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Even if they meet on Monday, it will already be September 6. If they don’t do it before Durga Puja then they will have to conduct it in the last week of October as the state will enjoy festivity from October 10-24,” said the Nabanna sources.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh criticised the ruling TMC for demanding a bypoll.

“The party will remain in power but just because its chief minister has to step down if she is not elected within six months of the assembly polls, the TMC is demanding the by-election. The pandemic situation in the state is not conducive for the polls so we are not in favour of the elections,” said Ghosh.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that it is important that people’s representatives are elected fast as MLAs provide the common man a lot of services which are otherwise hampered.

“Even if the municipality polls are on hold, there are administrators, officers to serve the common people but none can replace the MLAs,” said Kunal demanding for immediate bypolls.