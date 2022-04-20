Will Take Kanwar Yatra Decision After Discussion With Other States: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on July 09, said that he will take decision on the 'Kanwar Yatra' after discussing it with other states. He said, "The Kanwar Yatra is not a one-state affair. We will discuss the issue with other states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh. Decision will be taken after the meet." —ANI