Will study the order and take action accordingly: Maharashtra Speaker on MLA disqualification case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Responding to the Supreme Court's observation on Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar deferring hearings on the Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification case said that he will be studying the copy of the order and take necessary action after taking legal advice.



"I have received the copy of the Supreme Court's order. After studying the order copy, necessary action will be taken after taking legal advice," Narwekar said speaking to ANI.

When asked about the month time frame given by the top court to decide on the disqualification proceedings the Speaker said, "There is no such order by the court...only notice related issues has been given by the court. It is nowhere written about the time frame."



Reacting to opposition allegations, Narwekar said, "I don’t pay any attention to what anyone says. I only look at the legal aspects given by the court. Whatever is seen in the media nothing as such was mentioned by the court and I don’t intervene or consider it important to talk about those things on which the court has not mentioned anything."



"Such allegations are made to influence the law process but I want to say that it won’t affect me at all," he added.



Speaking about the need to preserve the dignity of the Maharashtra Assembly, Narwekar said, "It is my responsibility to follow the respected court’s order. On the other side, as the Speaker of the State Assembly, it is also my responsibility to respect the dignity and sovereignty of the Vidhan Sabha and Vidhi Mandal," he said.



On maintaining the balance between the judiciary and the legislative, he said, "It is the responsibility to maintain a balance between both judiciary and legislative. All the constitutional bodies must respect each other too. I am sure we have a vibrant judiciary and good judicial precedents will be followed."



The Supreme Court had on Friday slammed the Maharashtra Speaker for deferring hearings on the Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case and asked him to decide before the next elections.



Last year, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who was then a Minister in the Eknath Shinde cabinet broke away from the Shiv Sena along with a bunch of Shiv Sena MLAs, joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party and formed the government toppling the Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.



The Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena claimed to be the 'real' party and claimed the party name and the symbol which was subsequently granted to the rebel group by the Election Commission.



However, a total of 56 rebel MLAs are facing disqualification proceedings under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution pending before Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

—ANI