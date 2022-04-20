Will stay at helm for rest of my tenure: Yediyurappa

Hassan (Karnataka): A day after Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh's endorsement, embattled Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa declared on Friday that he will remain at the helm for the next two years.

With the state Assembly elections are due only in 2023, Yediyurappa has sent out a strong signal to his detractors that he's here to stay.





Speaking to the media here after chairing a Covid review meeting with the district officials, the Chief Minister declared that with the party's national leadership ruling out leadership change in Karnataka, he would work with greater zeal and responsibility.

Just few days ago, Yediyurappa had expressed his willingness to resign as the Chief Minister if the BJP's central leadership demanded so.

However, Arun Singh's endorsement on Thursday has come as a shot in the arm for the 78-year-old BJp leader.

Amid the mayhem caused by the Covid pandemic, Yediyurappa has been fighting the latest bout of dissident activities from his detractors in the party.

