Will Smith starts following Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram

Mumbai: Fans of singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh are going crazy as he is being followed by Hollywood star Will Smith on Instagram.

Will Smith has followers over 70 million on the social media platform and he follows only 276 people. Diljit Dosanjh has made it to this list.

The screenshots of Smith following Dosanjh went viral on social media.

Will Smith's career has spanned multiple facets of entertainment, from his early success as part of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince to his iconic roles in television and film.

Known for hits like 'Gettin' Jiggy Wit It' he was praised for his Academy Award-winning performance in 'King Richard'.

Meanwhile, Diljit is all set to come up with his upcoming Punjabi film 'Sardaar Ji 3'.

Recently, he announced that the film will be released on June 27 next year.

Diljit posted a motion poster on Instagram with the caption that reads, "SARDAAR JI 3 Releasing Worldwide 27th June 2025."

The first part of Sardaar Ji, directed by Rohit Jugraj, also starred Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa and had a record opening in Punjabi cinema. The second part, Sardaar Ji 2, was also directed by Jugraj.

The second instalment of the Punjabi fantasy horror-comedy Sardaarji came out eight years ago, in 2016, while the first film was released in 2015.

Recently he impressed fans with his performance in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' and the Punjabi comedy film 'Jatt and Juliet 3.' He also wowed audiences in the USA and Canada with his Dil-luminati Tour.

—ANI