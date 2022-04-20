Will Shahid Kapoor share his wedding pics with fans?

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor has remained tight-lipped about his wedding ceremony ever since he revealed his plans of getting married this year. The �Haider� superstar, who will soon be seen judging reality show �Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Reloaded� will be entering matrimony with Delhi-based 23-year-old girl Mira Rajput on Tuesday. Shahid has chosen not to utter a word about his wedding ceremony or his fianc�e. But it will be interesting to see if the �Kaminey� star shares pictures of his D-day with his fans who are waiting with bated breath to see his with his better-half. The hunk of an actor, who was previously in a relationship with Kareena Kapoor (now Mrs Saif Ali Khan) and Priyanka Chopra, while on Karan Johar�s talk show had said that he wouldn�t marry an actress. And hence his decision of getting hitched to Mira, a non-film background girl did not come as a surprise. Here�s wishing Shahid Kapoor and Mira hearty congratulations. And we certainly hope to see some lovely pictures of the couple being shared by none other than the groom himself- Shahid.