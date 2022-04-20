Will Shah Rukh Khan give Alia Bhatt her biggest HIT with Dear Zindagi?

Alia Bhatt is a talented actress and even though she has had many hits, only one film has barely managed to touch the Rs 100 crore film. Will Shah Rukh Khan turn things around and give Alia the biggest hit of her career courtesy Dear Zindagi? Read on to find out... We all know how talented and popular Alia Bhatt is as an actor. Withing four years and 7 films, she has formed such a strong base that no on could have imagined. There have been many other actresses who have come and gone within this time frame, but Alia has been a consistent performer and hence, she has been rewarded with hits after hits. If you look at her track record of films, apart from one or two, all the others have been hits. However, she hasn�t had a HUGE hit till now. You must be wondering what we are talking about? If you look at the box office figures of her films, you�ll realise what we are trying to say� If not then let me explain to you about it� Alia�s film have been profitable almost 90 per cent of the times, but she has had just one Rs 100 crore film till date � 2 States, which was released 2 years ago. Her top three highest grossing films are � 2 States (Rs 102.13 crore), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania�(Rs 76.81 crore) and Kapoor & Sons (Rs 73.29 crore). Shraddha Kapoor,�on the other hand, has had three Rs 100 crore films (Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and ABCD 2). While a lot was expected from Kapoor & Sons andUdta Punjab this year, they couldn�t help Alia get another Rs 100 crore film. However, Alia has a golden opportunity in front of her once again. Alia�s next � Dear Zindagi is up for release this month. The film is based on the complexities in her life and how a life coach (Shah Rukh Khan) helps her through all her issues. Dear Zindagi stars Alia and four other guys � Angad Bedi, Ali Zafar, Kunal Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. SRK is a part of the movie too, however it is an extended cameo. But still, this is the first time Alia will actually be seen sharing screen space with a Khan. And we all know what a HUGE feat is it being in a film with a superstar! While this is a Alia Bhatt film, if you look at the promotional strategy that the makers of Dear Zindagihave opted for, it is quite clear that they are selling the film on both � Shah Rukh Khanand Alia Bhatt�s name. See, we all know that Alia has a huge fan following, but when you compare that to SRK�s humongous fan base, you know which is bigger. So selling Dear Zindagi on SRK�s name is the best decision that the makers have made. And this might just give Alia Bhatt her BIGGEST hit ever! Yes, we aren�t kidding! Dear Zindagi has a great buzz before the release. And even though the trailer hasn�t been released yet, the three teasers have made a lot of noise. People have been gushing about the cute bond between Alia and Shah Rukh and this will totally give the film the push that it needs. Add to that. decent songs and an intriguing story line, this film will surely do well. And with SRK�s fans eager to see their star in such a role on the silver screen once again, we are sure that Dear Zindagi will get a fabulous start. In fact, don�t be surprised to see Alia Bhatt�s highest box office collection (Rs 102.13 crore) being overturned in the first week itself. The film has a huge potential to do well and can easily touch Rs 150 � Rs 200 crore mark. Our trade expert Akshaye Rathi also agrees with us, as he reveals to us exclusively, �It entirely depends on the merit of the film�s content. But going by what we have seen so far, it looks like a total winner. When you pay Rs 300 to go watch a movie, you don�t want to come out depressed. You want to come out feeling good and this film looks like one which will make you come out with a smile on your face. Look at all those big hits � Bajrangi Bhaijaan, P.K. or 3 Idiots, they take you though an emotional roller coaster ride � makes you smile, cry, laugh but eventually you come out with a smile and this film (Dear Zindagi) looks like one too. I don�t know if it can be a Rs 200 crore film, but it certainly has the potential to become Alia Bhatt�s biggest hit so far. If the promos are to go by and the director�s track record with English Vinglish is something to go by, then Dear Zindagi will be one of the most loved films of 2016.��Bollywood Life