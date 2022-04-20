Will Only Reply In Court On Babri Masjid: Kalyan Singh

Lucknow: Kalyan Singh, who was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the height of the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid agitation in the 1990s, seems to be clear about his views on the disputed site.

In a special interview to , Kalyan Singh said: "The case is in the Supreme Court. We will wait for the court''s decision. We don''t know what will be the judgement -- in our favour or against us. Once the judgement is there, the Centre''s role will come into being. "My take on this subject is very clear. I don''t want to do politics on this, but all the parties should make their stand clear. The Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Congress or others have not made their stance clear on the issue." Considered as one of the leaders who spearheaded the Ram Mandir agitation, Kalyan Singh said that he will only answer to the court, and not to anyone else about the demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. "I have no problems in appearing before the court. I will depose before the court whenever I am summoned," said Kalyan Singh, the two-time UP Chief Minister who on Monday formally rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after becoming the first Governor of Rajasthan in five decades to complete five-year term in office. The 87-year-old politician''s comeback also signalled the return of BJP''s backward face to active politics in his home turf of Uttar Pradesh.

Being the Governor of a state, Kalyan Singh could not have been served a summon in the last five years. But now that he is not holding the Constitutional post any more, the court can summon him for investigation. Speaking on Article 370, Kalyan Singh said, "It was a temporary provision, which was invoked on Sheikh Abdullah''s insistence. The Centre has done the right thing by ending it. Kashmir is our integral part." The veteran politician further said, "My role in the party is like that of an ordinary worker. Whatever the party head tells me to do, I will do that. I am not a competitor to anyone, but I have come here to become companion to all. I will work under the directions of Modiji at the Centre and Yogiji in Uttar Pradesh. My role in Uttar Pardesh has not been decided till now."

On dynasty politics, Kalyan Singh said, "My whole family has been into politics. They have been making their own contributions to this field. My son entered politics at a young age and so did my grandson. My daughter-in-law is also into politics. They are all doing good work and the Opposition has nothing to say. Which party is bereft of the so-called political dynasties?"

The former Chief Minister also claimed that BJP is now unbeatable in Uttar Pradesh, and there is no alternative to the saffron party, be it at the Centre or the state. "Many parties are being formed but they split up. In such a scenario, no other party can earn the confidence of the people like the BJP," he said. On the prospects of the SP and the BSP making a comeback in Uttar Pradehs, Kalyan Singh said, "Their return is not possible. These parties and their leaders have lost the faith of the people. The BJP is moving ahead because of the work it is doing. At present, BJP has the maximum number of members. There is no alternative to (Narendra) Modi at the Centre and Yogi (Adityanath) in Uttar Pradesh."